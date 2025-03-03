Analyst Has Unsurprising Take On The Cleveland Guardians Bullpen
The Cleveland Guardians still have their flaws heading into the 2025 season.
However, there's one area that should be just as good, or even better, this year, and that's Cleveland's dominant bullpen.
Matth Snyder of CBS Sports recently ranked the top bullpens in baseball and unsurprisingly listed the Guardians as having the top reliever core in MLB.
The Guardians' bullpen ERA was an MLB-best 2.57 in 2024, and Snyder noted that Cleveland's top four relievers will return in 2025.
Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, and Tim Herrin all recorded a sub 2.00 ERA last year and showed signs of even developing and getting better.
But it doesn't stop there. Cleveland's bullpen arguably got even better with their free-agent signing of Paul Sewald.
Snyder believes the Guardians could be the perfect organization to turn Sewald back into the star closer he's been in the past, which will make this reliever core that much better.
"Now, where to turn if you're a reliever who has been great at the past and is coming off a bad season? Why, look no further than Cleveland. It's kismet! If there's a ballclub in baseball with the bullpen infrastructure to get Paul Sewald back to his best version, it's the Guardians. This means it's possible they have five relief aces this season. The Guardians enter 2025 with the best bullpen in baseball," wrote Snyder.
It's hard to argue that there is a better bullpen than the Guardians' group. Cleveland's question isn't whether it has the reliever depth to close out games; it's clear it does.
Cleveland's biggest unknown lies in how much they rely on their bullpen to win games and how fresh their arms will be when there are so many question marks with their starting rotation.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
Analyst Identifies Major Problem for Guardians Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Coach Hints Pitching Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster
MORE: Guardians Coaching Staff Appear Encouraged With Shane Bieber's Rehab
MORE: Insider's Update Will Likely Frustrate Guardians Fans