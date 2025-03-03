Guardians Coach Hints Pitching Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching staff continues to be a key talking point as spring training games carry on.
Some of the Guardians pitchers are off to slow starts, while others are making a strong early impression while on the mound.
One pitcher who has shown a ton of promise so far is LHP Dough Nikhazy, Cleveland's 25th-ranked prospect.
Nikhazy has done more than just impress Cleveland's coaching staff. Pitching coach Carl Willis even admitted he thinks the 25-year-old could be in a position to crack the Opening Day roster.
"I think, Doug, we saw the second half of last year really kind of figured some things out and came into his own. We've seen him carry that into two early outings during spring training," said Willis.
"It's extremely close. I think, for him, it's not out of the stretch of the imagination for him to earn that spot. I would say in my mind it's not that far convoluted that he could be a bullpen option for us coming out of camp."
So far, Nikhazy has made two appearances and pitched a total of 4.0 innings in spring training games. In those games, he's given up no runs, struck out four batters, and issued just one walk.
Not only has Nikhazy shown a ton of potential in his early Cactus League games, but the Guardians could be in need of another left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen.
Right now, Cleveland's biggest bullpen vulnerability is their lack of lefty relievers. Tim Herrin is currently the Guardians' only healthy option, and Nikhazy could provide some depth in that department.
There's still a long way to go before Cleveland has to make some decisions with their Opening Day roster.
However, if Nikhazy keeps pitching like he has, he may force his way into a bullpen role or even a spot in the starting rotation.
