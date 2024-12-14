Analyst Predicts Bleak Future Outlook for Guardians' Breakout Star
The Cleveland Guardians have already started shedding some salary this offseason, trading second baseman Andres Gimenez earlier in the week.
But will the Guardians be able to take some of the money they saved and apply toward extensions for players currently on the roster?
One name that is certainly in line for a new deal is outfielder Steven Kwan, as he is under team control through 2027.
However, Justin Lada of Locked On Guardians does not think a fresh contract is in the cards for Cleveland's breakout star.
"I think the day has kind of passed on Kwan," Lada said. "He's going to hit arbitration. I don't know if they're going to be able to give him the kind of money that it makes sense for him to pass on arbitration at this point, so I would not expect a Kwan extension."
While that may be disappointing, it's certainly on brand for a Guardians front office that has not been shy about saving money over the year.
Kwan is coming off of an outstanding 2024 campaign in which he slashed .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs and 14 RBI over 540 palte appearances. He even flirted with .400 for a bit during the first half of the season, but tailed off considerably over the last few months.
However, the 27-year-old rebounded in a big way in the playoffs, slashing .381/.458/.405 in 10 postseason contests.
Kwan broke into the big leagues with Cleveland in 2022. He owns a lifetime slash line of .285/.359/.396 and has also won Gold Gloves in all three of his major-league campaigns.