Another Top-Five MVP Finish For Guardians Superstar
Another season in the books means another top-five in the MVP voting for Jose Ramirez. The Cleveland Guardians superstar has yet to win the award, but he certainly can't get any closer to doing so, and the 2024 season was no exception.
Unsurprisingly, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named the 2024 American League MVP after another historic season. However, J-Ram's name showed up more than once in the final voting results.
The Guardians superstar finished fifth in the voting, and he was one of five players who appeared on every voter's ballot. Ramirez received three third-place votes, five fourth-place vore, 16 fifth-place votes, five sixth-place votes, and one seventh-place vote for a total of 184 points.
This is not the fifth time in the last eight years that Ramirez has finished in the top five in the voting. The closest he came to winning MVP was in 2020 when he finished second behind Jose Abreu.
Over the last few seasons, there's been plenty of chatter about how underrated Ramirez is, and this is one more example of why this narrative exists. However, don't ask Yankees manager Aaron Boone about the underrated/undervalued storyline.
Ramirez isn't getting any younger but has yet to show many signs of regression.
J-Ram finished with a .279/.335/.537 slash line and a .872 OPS last season. He just tied a career-high 39 home runs and stole 41 bases, which is also the most in his 12-year career.
Maybe 2025 will finally be the year Ramirez wins MVP, or perhaps it'll be yet another top-five finish for the most consistent player in baseball.