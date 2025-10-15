Austin Hedges sounds off on returning to Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have brought back catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year contract valued at $4 million, as reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Tuesday.
Hedges was poised to hit free agency this winter, but this new deal will keep him in Cleveland for another season. However, the 33-year-old catcher has expressed his desire to finish out his career with the Guardians.
"I want to finish my career here in Cleveland," Hedges said on Wednesday, via Mason Horodyski. "I want nothing more than to bring a World Series to the people."
Although Hedges may not shine at the plate with a .161 batting average and a .527 OPS this past season, he continues to be a fan favorite. Many supporters appreciate his leadership qualities and the way he commands respect from his teammates as the one who keeps the clubhouse spirit alive.
Hedges also loves the people in the Guardians organization, which is one of the reasons he wants to stay here a long time.
"It's the people I love, the people it starts with owner Paul Dolan, to Chris Antonetti trading for me in 2020, and then giving me all the opportunity more than I thought I deserved back in the day, and then obviously Stephen Vogt," Hedges added.
Hedges began his first stint in Cleveland in 2020 when the San Diego Padres traded him mid season as part of the deal for pitcher Mike Clevinger.
The Guardians reached the postseason in both 2020 and 2022 with Hedges on their roster. In the winter of 2023, he left for the Pittsburgh Pirates and later joined the Texas Rangers through a trade, where he played a role in the team's World Series victory.
Hedges returned to Cleveland as a free agent in 2024, and some of that signing likely had to do with new manager Stephen Vogt taking over.
Vogt, lacking prior managerial experience, needed a strong clubhouse presence like Hedges. Since his arrival, the team has made two consecutive playoff appearances.
One of Hedges' most essential goals in Cleveland is to win a World Series. Although the Guardians have made the playoffs for the past two years, they are still far from claiming the title.
Cleveland needs to go out and bring in a few more hitters this offseason who can genuinely help the Guardians reach the World Series and assist Hedges in achieving his dream of winning a ring in the city he wishes to retire in.