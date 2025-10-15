Guardians analyst rips team for Austin Hedges contract
It didn't take long for the Cleveland Guardians to start making roster moves for the 2026 season.
The Guardians have re-signed catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year contract worth $4 million, as reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Tuesday.
The San Diego Padres traded Hedges midway through the 2020 season, giving him two separate stints with the Guardians. The 33-year-old catcher initially played for Cleveland from 2020 to 2022 before making his return to the team in 2024.
Hedges has built a reputation as a fantastic clubhouse presence, and relief pitcher Jakob Junis highlighted the significant impact Hedges has made on the team's dynamics this season.
“Off the field, he’s our team leader,” Junis said on Sept. 24, via Jeff Schudel. “He’s the face of the clubhouse. He’s kind of what makes this engine go. We all kind of rally around him and the morale he brings every day. It’s a winning baseball attitude.”
Hedges also earns recognition for his outstanding defense, but he struggles at the plate.
In his 155 at-bats this season, Hedges posted a .161 batting average and a .527 OPS, both of which fall significantly below the league average.
The Guardians are generally cheap when it comes to player salaries, so if they end up paying a backup catcher $4 million, it's a strong indication that the team won't be making significant moves during the offseason.
Cleveland's decision to bring Hedges back has ruffled some feathers, including those of BIGPLAY Sports Network personality and Guardians analyst Jensen Lewis.
Lewis posted on X this Tuesday, writing , "100% accurate. #GuardsBall off-season off to a terrible start."
Hedges returning to the team isn't a big deal unless the Guardians don't spend money on free agents this offseason.
If Hedges is one of Cleveland's few free agency moves, it probably won’t hurt the team too much. However, if the Guardians believe that bringing Hedges back is their significant offensive move of the offseason, then Cleveland might be in for a harsh winter.
Since Hedges returned to Cleveland two years ago, it has made the postseason in consecutive years. Perhaps there's something truly special he brings to the squad that the outside world can't see.
The Guardians often don’t come out on top in the offseason, leaving fans puzzled by some of their choices. However, they consistently manage to shine during the season, which is what truly counts; now, they need to find more postseason success.