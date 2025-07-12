Insider Reveals Best Trade Fit for Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan
The Cleveland Guardians plans are rather murky ahead of the MLB trade deadline, although it's looking like they may sell off some pieces in the midst of a disappointing season.
Speculation has been surging that the Guardians could actually try to move outfielder Steven Kwan, which would definitely represent a rather extreme decision.
Nevertheless, given Cleveland's modus operandi, a Kwan trade is a possibility, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic has revealed who he feels would comprise the best fit for the two-time All-Star: the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The Guardians will listen to inquiries on Steven Kwan and he fits the Blue Jays’ need for an on-base traffic creator who also would be a Gold Glove defender in left field," Bowden wrote.
Bowden does add, however, that Toronto doesn't necessarily possess the type of talent Cleveland would be seeking in return, which would be middle-of-the-order power.
Kwan entered Sunday's action slashing .287/.346/.400 with six home runs and 29 RBI over 394 plate appearances.
The 27-year-old is under team control through 2027, so the Guardians do not have to be in any rush to move him now, but his trade value would also be higher as a result of his contract.
Outside of Jose Ramirez, Cleveland typically does not like to pay its position players long term, and the Guardians have not seemed to make any ground in extension talks with Kwan.
As a result, a trade is certainly on the table between now and July 31, as much as it may aggravate the Cleveland fan base.
