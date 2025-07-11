Cleveland Guardians Slapped With Depressing Steven Kwan Guarantee
The Cleveland Guardians may ultimately sell some pieces between now and the MLB trade deadline, and speculation is surging outfielder Steven Kwan could be on the move.
But would the Guardians really trade Kwan, who is under team control through 2027 and just earned his second straight All-Star selection?
Emmett Golden of ESPN Cleveland feels that it may only be a matter of time before Cleveland jettisons Kwan, whether that's before July 31 or sometime in the relatively near future.
"I don't know if it's going to happen this year at the trade deadline, but they're going to trade Steven Kwan," Golden said. "They've been trying to work on an extension, and he hasn't signed it, so that tells you that they're probably not going to be able to afford him, so I think it's inevitable that at some point he gets traded."
It's hard to disagree with Golden's outlook. The Guardians are well known for being a very frugal organization. Outside of Jose Ramirez, they typically don't sign their players to massive contract extensions, and it's important to keep in mind that Ramirez took a considerable hometown discount.
Cleveland would surely be able to reap quite a haul if it decided to trade Kwan within the next few weeks. He is slashing .292/.350/.408 with six home runs and 29 RBI over 384 plate appearances in 2025 and has won three straight Gold Glove awards.
Now, is the 27-year-old a generational talent that the Guardians simply cannot afford to move? No, so if Cleveland does receive a strong enough offer, it may very well decide to part ways with Kwan.
