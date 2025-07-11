Guardians Urged To Have Interesting Attitude During MLB Draft
The MLB Draft is typically where the Cleveland Guardians shine, identifying high school and college talent that they can turn into the next stars of their big-league roster.
Their approach over the last few seasons has remained the same, but one analyst believes it's time for some change.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently identified a draft strategy for all 30 teams, and he believes the Guardians "need to take some risks" in this year's draft.
"The major league team is in disrepair and as strong as the farm system is, it's heavy on bats and light on arms," wrote Rymer.
"The Guardians do have five picks on Day 1 of the draft, but four of those happen after No. 64. Theirs is also a small bonus pool, giving them little wiggle room to make the most of what they have. As such, they might want to prioritize underslot prospects with big tools."
To say the Guardians haven't been risky in past drafts may be a little untrue.
They did select Chase DeLauter in the first round of the 2023 draft, even with his lengthy injury history in college. That injury concern is apparently one of the reasons he's still at Triple-A despite an .854 OPS this season at Triple-A.
That said, selecting players with a high ceiling, but also a low floor, may be the best approach for the Guardians to take if they want to retool their farm system.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Linked to Potential Trade Deadline Move With Reds
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slapped With Depressing Steven Kwan Guarantee
MORE: MLB Insider Suggests Massive Guardians, Red Sox Trade
MORE: Guardians Could Trade All-Star for Top Yankees' Prospect
MORE: Cleveland Reporter Sends Bold Warning to Guardians Before Trade Deadline