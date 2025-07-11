MLB Insider Suggests Massive Guardians, Red Sox Trade
The Cleveland Guardians are at a crossroads with the MLB trade deadline just over two weeks away.
Should the team that was in the ALCS last October be buyers or sellers?
Why not a bit of both?
What if the Guardians dealt from a position of depth to get a player who dramatically improves their lineup?
That would be the exact scenario that would play out in a hypothetical trade scenario, The Athletic's Jim Bowden proposed.
When discussing what type of packages the Guardians could get back for closer Emmanuel Clase, the former MLB general manager suggested Cleveland, "offer him to the Red Sox for Jarren Duran."
From Cleveland's perspective, they desperately need more offensive production from their outfield. Trading Class for a proven big-league bat such as Duran would be a dream return for Cleveland's front office.
Duran made his MLB debut in 2021 and has a career slashline of .269/.324/.452 with an OPS of .776. The Guardians may also like the idea of trading for Duran because he's under team contract through the 2028 season.
It would be a little bit shocking for the Red Sox to trade away one of the best hitters in their lineup, but they moved on from both Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers over the last few seasons, so anything is possible.
What isn't surprising is Boston's need for another back-end bullpen arm.
The Red Sox have a reliever ERA of 3.54 and a WHIP of 1.27, which is more than solid. However, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson, two of Boston's top relievers, aren't getting any younger.
It would still be shocking to see the Guardians and Red Sox pull off a trade, but a deal centered around Duran for Clase remains an intriguing idea.
