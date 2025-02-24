BREAKING: Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Dies at 94
Principal Owner of the Cleveland Guardians Larry Dolan died Monday, the team announced. He was 94.
Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Dolan purchased the Cleveland Indians in 2000 for $323 million. The Dolan family has been a part of the longest ownership tenure in franchise history.
Prior to Dolan's purchase, the Indians had 15 owners over the previous 100 years. The 2025 season will be the Dolan family's 26th owning the team.
Under Dolan's ownership, Cleveland made the playoffs nine times, including a 2016 trip to the World Series and a 2007 run to the ALCS.
Larry Dolan's son, Paul, is now the controlling owner of the Guardians and has been involved in day-to-day operations since 2013. Paul Dolan's official title has been the team chairman and CEO since 2011.
“We are saddened by the loss of our Dad, but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did,” Paul Dolan said. “He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community and his love of our local sports teams, including owning the Cleveland Guardians.”
Before owning the Guardians, Larry Dolan served two years in the Marines and worked as an attorney.
