Cleveland Baseball Insider

Multiple Guardians Prospects Shine In Second Spring Training Game

Several of the Cleveland Guardians prospects stood out in their second spring training game of 2025.

Tommy Wild

Jul 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Cleveland Guardians baseball cap and glove sit on the dugout rail before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Cleveland Guardians baseball cap and glove sit on the dugout rail before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

For fans, spring training is just as much about watching the next wave of talent as it is about seeing current big leaguers prepare for the season.

Several Cleveland Guardians who will be on the major league roster by the end of March stood out in their victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

However, here are some of Cleveland's prospects who stole the show in the Guardians' second Cactus League game.

Joe Lampe

An early theme for the Guardians this spring has been hard-hit balls, and Joe Lampe continued that trend with a home run that traveled 443 feet and had an exit velocity of 105.4 mph.

C.J. Kayfus

Immediately after Lampe's home run, C.J. Kayfus reminded everyone that he's another top prospect in the system.

During his first at-bat of the game, he hit a home run that came off the bat at 108.2 mph and traveled 403 feet. Kayfus ended up having two more plate appearances and talked in each of them.

Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect is seeing the ball well at the start of spring.

Cooper Ingle

Even though Cooper Ingle didn't homer like Lampe and Kayfus, he did contribute to the Guardians' scoring.

The highly-touted catching prospect went 2-for-2 while driving in two runs in those at-bats. Ingle also recorded a walk in his spring debut.

Doug Nikhazy

It wasn't just the position players who impressed against the Angels. The Guardians had multiple standout pitchers as well.

One of those was LHP Doug Nikhazy, who made his first appearance of the spring against Los Angeles.

Nikhazy threw 2.0 innings and struck out two batters, issued no walks, and didn't allow a hit. He filled up the zone and allowed minimal contact, which is a great early sign for Cleveland's pitching depth.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Analyst Fires Brutal Shot at Cleveland Guardians Pitcher

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Skipper Gives Promising Infielder High Praise

MORE: Guardians' Dynamic Pitcher Lands Distressing Prediction

MORE: WATCH: Lane Thomas Hits Guardians First Home Run Of Spring Training

MORE: Analyst Sets Big Expectations for Enigmatic Guardians Pitcher

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News