Multiple Guardians Prospects Shine In Second Spring Training Game
For fans, spring training is just as much about watching the next wave of talent as it is about seeing current big leaguers prepare for the season.
Several Cleveland Guardians who will be on the major league roster by the end of March stood out in their victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
However, here are some of Cleveland's prospects who stole the show in the Guardians' second Cactus League game.
Joe Lampe
An early theme for the Guardians this spring has been hard-hit balls, and Joe Lampe continued that trend with a home run that traveled 443 feet and had an exit velocity of 105.4 mph.
C.J. Kayfus
Immediately after Lampe's home run, C.J. Kayfus reminded everyone that he's another top prospect in the system.
During his first at-bat of the game, he hit a home run that came off the bat at 108.2 mph and traveled 403 feet. Kayfus ended up having two more plate appearances and talked in each of them.
Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect is seeing the ball well at the start of spring.
Cooper Ingle
Even though Cooper Ingle didn't homer like Lampe and Kayfus, he did contribute to the Guardians' scoring.
The highly-touted catching prospect went 2-for-2 while driving in two runs in those at-bats. Ingle also recorded a walk in his spring debut.
Doug Nikhazy
It wasn't just the position players who impressed against the Angels. The Guardians had multiple standout pitchers as well.
One of those was LHP Doug Nikhazy, who made his first appearance of the spring against Los Angeles.
Nikhazy threw 2.0 innings and struck out two batters, issued no walks, and didn't allow a hit. He filled up the zone and allowed minimal contact, which is a great early sign for Cleveland's pitching depth.
