Cleveland Guardians Skipper Gives Promising Infielder High Praise
It's hard not to overreact during spring training, especially after just one game. However, there was a lot to like about the Cleveland Guardians' Cactus League opener.
One of those positives was Brayan Rocchio going 3-for-3, including two doubles. One of those hits even had an exit velocity of 107 mph.
Stephen Vogt had some high praise for Rocchio following the spring opener.
"It was nice to see him go out and jump the first pitch fastball. He had three good at-bats and one play in the field. It's just nice to see him pick up where he left off. But, it's just a testament to his work he's put in this winter," said Vogt.
Unlike some of the other members of the Guardians organization, Rocchio did not go out and play Winter League as he's done in the past.
Instead, he focused on training and developing in other areas, and Vogt said he's already seeing the benefits of that.
"He trained himself hard. He's in great shape. He put on a lot of muscle, and you can tell he's looking good and feeling good. We're seeing a lot of good things."
Rocchio left much to be desired during his rookie season. There were flashes of potential at the plate, especially in the second half, but he never found consistency.
That is until the playoffs came around, and Rocchio turned into one of the Guardians' best hitters in October.
Again, it's still early. However, based on Vogt's comments, it's clear Rocchio put in some very intentional work over the offseason, and that could lead to a big year for Cleveland's shortstop.
