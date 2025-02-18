Cleveland Guardians Earn Fair Offseason Grade From MLB Analysts
The Cleveland Guardians had a peculiar offseason coming off an ALCS appearance and were just a few wins shy of a World Series appearance.
Some key players were traded away, and the front office didn't make any blockbuster free-agent signings. Still, the Guardians were an active team in terms of roster transactions.
MLB analysts Chad Jennings, Aaron Gleeman, and Tim Britton of The Athletic graded each team's offseason moves and gave the Guardians a "B."
"Cleveland had a busy winter, re-signing the rehabbing Shane Bieber, trading away longtime core regulars Andrés Giménez and Josh Naylor and reuniting with Carlos Santana (again) to replace Naylor. But did the Guardians get better, or merely cheaper, in dropping to 25th in payroll at about $100 million? They're betting on Luis L. Ortiz and Slade Cecconi paying future dividends, and few teams have a superior track record for developing arms."
The trio also complimented the Guardians' ability to get off Myles Straw's contract while the Toronto Blue Jays pursued Roki Saski.
This is a fair assessment of Cleveland's offseason activity. Many of their transactions appear to be lateral moves that help the Guardians win now while still giving them flexibility for the future.
For example, trading Andres Gimenez allows the front office to examine Juan Brito's bat early in the season before Travis Bazzana inevitably makes his highly anticipated debut sometime over the next two years.
It's a similar situation with Kyle Manzardo and the plethora of first-base prospects quickly making their way through the farm system.
Cleveland also recognized their weakness in starting pitching and has greatly improved their depth in that department.
Although the offseason in which Guardians fans were hoping for the acquisition of big-name players was not the case, Cleveland's front office was active and followed a blueprint that has helped them win the division in the past.
