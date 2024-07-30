Cleveland Guardians Acquire Starting Pitcher from Giants
Heading into MLB trade deadline day today, the Cleveland Guardians were hoping to be able to find a starting pitcher. Now, they have done just that.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Guardians have acquired San Francisco Giants' starting pitcher Alex Cobb.
Cobb, who has missed the entire season to this point in time due to an injury, is hopeful to make a comeback to the field in the near future.
During the 2023 MLB season with the Giants, Cobb started in 28 games. He racked up a 7-7 record to go along with a 3.87 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 151.1 innings pitched.
Clearly, he is more than capable of being an impact starter when he returns to the diamond for Cleveland.
At 36 years old, Cobb is also in the final year of his contract. There is a good chance that he will be a rental option, but the Guardians could look to re-sign him if he ends up working out well for the team.
With the trade to acquire Cobb, Cleveland has now made moves at each of their biggest positions of need. Lane Thomas was acquired to help in the outfield yesterday.
Fans can rest easy knowing that the Guardians are going for it this season. While Cobb and Thomas may not be the biggest names on the trade market, they're both more than capable of coming in and making a positive impact.
Don't be surprised if Cleveland stays busy on the market. With just under three hours left, the front office might try to swing another move.