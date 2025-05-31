Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Activating Playoff Hero In Recent Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians activated David Fry off the injured list as Lane Thomas heads back to the IL.

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians' offense has needed a jolt of life over the last week, and that's exactly what they are getting as one of their 2024 playoff heroes is set to be activated on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the recent roster moves made by the Guardians' front office.

David Fry - Activated Off 60-Day Injured List

David Fry is back!

Cleveland's postseason standout is set to return from the injured list on Saturday. Fry underwent elbow surgery during the offseason and has been rehabbing since the procedure.

He started a rehab assignment on May 12, playing three games in the Arizona Complex League (ACL), three games at Double-A, and three games at Triple-A. In those appearances, Fry hit .103/.182/.207, including a home run just on Friday night.

Due to the surgery, Fry will only be able to DH in 2025, but his bat could be a much-needed spark for a Cleveland lineup looking for offense.

David Fry reacts after a home run
Lane Thomas Placed On 10-Day Injured List

To make room for Fry, the Guardians placed veteran outfielder Lane Thomas back on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

This move was expected, as Stephen Vogt noted before Friday's game that Thomas had been dealing with the injury.

Lane has only played in 17 games this season due to a wrist injury and now a foot injury.

Cody Bolton - Designated For Assignment

With Fry coming off the 60-day injured list, the Guardians also had to make room on the 40-man roster to activate him.

The corresponding move in this case was to designate RHP Cody Bolton for assignment.

Cleveland acquired Bolton from the Seattle Mariners on April 8. He only pitched 2.0 innings for the Guardians, giving up three earned runs on four hits.

Tommy Wild
