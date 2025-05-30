Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Skipper Provides Injury Update On Veteran Outfielder

Stephen Vogt says the Cleveland Guardians will place Lane Thomas on the injured list, just days after he was activated.

Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Lane Thomas has only appeared in 17 games this season due to a wrist injury he suffered during the Cleveland Guardians' home opener on April 8.

Just after the veteran outfielder returned to Cleveland's lineup, he's facing a new injury, which will require him to miss even more time.

Stephen Vogt said on Friday afternoon that the Guardians were placing Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis. A corresponding roster move is expected to be made on Saturday.

"Over the off-day, we had him looked at, had a couple specialists check out the plantar fasciitis. It's probably looking like he's going to end up on the IL," said Cleveland's skipper ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

"We wanted to give it as much time as possible. We know how important Lane is to this team and this lineup. We wanted to give it every opportunity we could to see if he could stay active, but it's looking like it's probably going to end up being an IL."

Lane Thomas swings at a pitch
Apr 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) hits a sacrifice RBI against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This news is a tough blow for the veteran outfielder, who has struggled to get anything going when he has been on the field this season.

In only 59 at-bats in 2025, Thomas is slashing .119/.169/.136 with an OPS of.305. These statistics are not representative of the type of player Thomas is, but they illustrate the significant impact these injuries had on his overall season.

Hopefully, this foot injury won't cause Thomas to miss as much time as he did coming back from the wrist injury.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

