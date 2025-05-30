Guardians Skipper Provides Injury Update On Veteran Outfielder
Lane Thomas has only appeared in 17 games this season due to a wrist injury he suffered during the Cleveland Guardians' home opener on April 8.
Just after the veteran outfielder returned to Cleveland's lineup, he's facing a new injury, which will require him to miss even more time.
Stephen Vogt said on Friday afternoon that the Guardians were placing Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis. A corresponding roster move is expected to be made on Saturday.
"Over the off-day, we had him looked at, had a couple specialists check out the plantar fasciitis. It's probably looking like he's going to end up on the IL," said Cleveland's skipper ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
"We wanted to give it as much time as possible. We know how important Lane is to this team and this lineup. We wanted to give it every opportunity we could to see if he could stay active, but it's looking like it's probably going to end up being an IL."
This news is a tough blow for the veteran outfielder, who has struggled to get anything going when he has been on the field this season.
In only 59 at-bats in 2025, Thomas is slashing .119/.169/.136 with an OPS of.305. These statistics are not representative of the type of player Thomas is, but they illustrate the significant impact these injuries had on his overall season.
Hopefully, this foot injury won't cause Thomas to miss as much time as he did coming back from the wrist injury.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Land Former First-Round Pick in Intriguing Move
MORE: MLB Analyst 'Worried' About Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect
MORE: Guardians Could Make Surprising Move With Rising Prospect
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Announcement Before Dodgers Game
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Shouldn't Wait To Call Up Elite Prospect