Cleveland Guardians Take Massive Leap In New MLB Power Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians may not have the star-studded lineup that other teams in the American League do, but they showed over the last week that they're more than capable and have the talent to win the American League Central.
Cleveland finished up a week-and-a-half-long road trip by splitting a two-game set with the Minnesota Twins and taking three of four games from the Detroit Tigers, the best team in MLB.
Due to this impressive stretch of games, the Guardians jumped from No. 18 to No. 12 in CBS Sports' new power rankings. Cleveland's six-place jump is the largest by any team in their new rankings.
MLB analyst Matt Snyder called the Guardians' recent stretch "a nice bounce-back week to win four of six in Minnesota and Detroit."
Stephen Vogt was also pleased with how his team played over the last week.
Cleveland's manager called it "a successful road trip," especially considering how it started: with the Cincinnati Reds sweeping the team in three lopsided games.
"I know we would have loved to win more games, but anytime you can turn it around like that, just a credit to our guys. A lot of rain, a lot of things out of our control that the boys did not let get to them -- They played well, they played hard, and were able to win some games."
While the Guardians are certainly coming off a nice bounce-back stretch, nothing is going to get easier for them as they return to Progressive Field.
Cleveland is set to hose the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels this week.
