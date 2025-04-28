Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Add Fresh Arm To Bullpen In Latest Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians optioned Joey Cantillo to add a fresh arm to their bullpen.

Mar 30, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians equipment sits in front of the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians equipment sits in front of the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have been battling a thin and overworked bullpen over the last week, and Saturday's doubleheader only made the situation more dire, as the Guardians had to use a plethora to cover the 18.0 innings.

Cleveland made a couple of roster moves on Monday to get a fresh arm into the bullpen for their upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins.

Joey Cantillo - Optioned To Triple-A

The Guardians optioned LHP Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus a day after he threw 55 pitches in Cleveland's blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Cantillo is a starting pitcher by nature but has pitched out of the bullpen so far this season.

One of his highs in this role was his first career save against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cantillo has a 2.35 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 11 appearances this year.

Being in Columbus will allow Cantillo to stay stretched out and could be a starting or long relief option for the Guardians later this season.

Joey Cantillo throws a pitch
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cody Bolton - Recalled From Triple

RHP Cody Bolton, whom the Guardians acquired from the Seattle Mariners on April 8, will take Cantillo's spot in the bullpen.

Bolton has pitched in 33 games at the big league level over the last two seasons. He split his time last season with the Mariners' big league team and at Triple-A Tacoma.

The right-hander has appeared in four minor league games since the Guardians traded for him. He has an ERA of 2.00 over 4.0 innings pitched.

Bolton's last pitched in a game on April 23, so he should be fresh and ready to throw in any situation the Guardians call on him for.

