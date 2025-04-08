Cleveland Guardians Complete Trade With Seattle Mariners
Tuesday may be the Cleveland Guardians' home opener, but the world of roster transactions never stops.
Just hours before the first pitch, the team announced that they had completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners for RHP Cody Bolton in exchange for cash considerations.
Seattle designated Bolton for assignment on April 5 before he was traded to Cleveland.
The 26-year-old has been optioned to Columbus. To make room for Bolton on the 40-man roster, LHP John Means has been moved to the 60-day injured list.
Bolton was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2017 draft and debuted with the organization in 2023. In his rookie season, the right-hander played in 16 games and had a 6.33 ERA and a 2.11 WHIP.
He was later traded to the Mariners, where he pitched in 17 games in 2024. Bolton's numbers weren't much better with Seattle, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.45 WHIP last season.
Despite some struggles at the big-league level, Bolton has found some success in the minors. He had a 3.07 ERA and struck out over one batter an inning in Triple-A last year.
It remains to be seen what Cleveland's plans are with Bolton or if he will appear with the Guardians in a major league game in 2025.
He's been a reliever his entire career, so if he does get promoted at some point in the season, it seems more than likely that Bolton will pitch out of the bullpen.
This may not be a flashy trade, but clearly, the Guardians see something in Bolton to give up something to acquire him. Plus, an organization can never have too much pitching depth.
