Guardians All-Star Slugger Reflects On Rehab Process

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry says he feels "really good" as his rehab assignment continues.

Tommy Wild

Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
One of the last times David Fry wore a Cleveland Guardians jersey, he was hitting a walk-off home run in the 2024 ALCS.

However, after undergoing elbow surgery over the offseason, the former All-Star slugger has yet to play in a big league game in 2025.

The Guardians could really use Fry's bat in their lineup, but the good news is that he just started a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) and is making solid progress.

After going 1-for-3 with a line drive base hit in his first appearance with Akron on Tuesday, Fry reflected on the rehab process and what he's doing to prepare to rejoin the major league roster.

David Fry (40) singles on a line drive
Akron RubberDucks designated hitter David Fry (40) singles on a line drive to centerfield during the third inning of an MiLB baseball game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fry said he's "feeling really good. It's been nice to kind of get back to live game situations. A lot of cage work and stuff before this, so been nice to just get out and play a game."

While the slugger is clearly eager to return as a key contributor in the Guardians' offense, Fry said,"It's hard" to take the recovery slowly.

"The biggest thing is just not getting ahead of yourself and doing what the trainers are telling you, the strength staff. Because the closer you get, you want to do more and more. Like, 'Oh, I want to do this.' And it's like, 'Hey, you've got a restricted amount of swings.' Yeah, you may want to feel something one day, but hey, you just got to follow the program."

Due to Fry's elbow surgery, he'll only be limited to a designated hitter in 2025.

This is a dramatic change for a player whose calling card was versatility. Before the injury last season, Fry appeared at catcher, third base, first base, right field, and left field.

"I want to have a plan in my at-bats, especially since I'm not playing defense right now, and just execute my plan," Fry said.

"If I get a hit, great. If not, whatever. But try to take the results out of it always, especially in these games, and just focus on having a good approach and executing."

While it appears Fry's rehab is going well, the 29-year-old stressed, "The number one thing is coming back healthy."

