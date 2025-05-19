Guardians Must Consider Calling Up Elite Prospect Soon
The Cleveland Guardians need to add one or two more impact bats if they truly want to be a playoff team this season.
However, that doesn't mean they have to give up a haul of young talent to trade for a veteran player.
One of Cleveland's current prospects continues to crush minor league pitching and shows he can help the Guardians' lineup right now.
C.J. Kayfus started the 2025 minor league season at Double-A, but after outplaying his competition through the first few weeks of the year, the organization promoted their 2023 draft pick to the next level.
Since his promotion to Triple-A, Kayfus has been an even better hitter than at the start of the season at Double-A.
The left-handed power hitter is currently hitting .379/.448/.638 with an OSP of 1.086 through 58 at-bats with the Columbus Clippers.
Kayfus already has two doubles, two triples, and three home runs in just 15 games.
It is fair to ask where Kayfus would play on the field if he were called up to the big leagues. The Guardians drafted him as a first baseman, but he has started to play more outfield, presumably because of the number of first basemen throughout the organization.
At 23 years old, there's no reason for the Guardians to wait any longer. Kayfus has made an immediate impact at every level he's played at.
The Guardians have holes in their lineup and needs on their roster, such as in the outfield.
Kayfus can not only fill these voids, but he can also raise the ceiling on Cleveland's offense. All he needs is an opportunity to do so.
Kayfus will only improve as a hitter by facing the best pitchers he can.
The Guardians must consider calling him up sooner rather than later this season for his own development and Cleveland's best interest in winning.
