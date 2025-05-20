Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Star Gets Honest About Cleveland's Upcoming Schedule

Steven Kwan admits the Cleveland Guardians' upcoming games against the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers "are big."

Apr 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of one of the most grueling parts of their 2025 schedule. They're three games into a 10-game road trip and have gone 13 straight games without an off day.

Two of these series are against division rivals, the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, making this stretch even more difficult.

Steven Kwan discussed this week and the Guardians' recent slump ahead of Cleveland's series opener against the Twins.

"Yeah, [these games] are big," said Kwan. "Obviously, we had a series [against the Reds] that didn't really go our way, so we'd like to see some wins come back our way. But I think as long as we stay, kind of what we do, and play some good guards ball, we'll have some good results."

Steven Kwan celebrates with Kyle Manzardo
Mar 30, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo (9) celebrates with left fielder Steven Kwan (38) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kwan and the Guardians clearly aren't panicking about a poor weekend series. Cleveland is looking ahead and focused on improving as a team.

As it stands, the Guardians are 5.5 games behind the Tigers, who are first in the AL Central, and 0.5 games behind the Twins, who are second in the division.

Going up against the top teams in a team's division is never easy, especially when they're on the road.

However, road trips and series such as these two are where a team can learn about who they are and where they stand with the best of the best.

There's no denying that this week will be a tough test for the Guardians, but as Kwan says, as long as the team stays true to who it is, Cleveland will emerge from the other side a better team in the long run.

