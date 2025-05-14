How Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is Like Yankees' Aaron Judge
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has resumed his assault on baseballs this season, as he is slashing .333/.392/.461 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 182 plate appearances.
While Kwan may not be flirting with .400 like he did last year, he has obviously still been terrific and is one of the primary reasons that the Guardians boast one of the best records in the American League.
The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2024, getting his first taste of real national recognition. But now, Kwan is becoming a well-known commodity, and former Cleveland star Carlos Baerga went as far to liken him to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
“Steven Kwan, he keeps doing it, man. Every day, he’s been very good," Baerga said on his own show. "... I think he and Aaron Judge are the guys that step up every day. They might miss one day, 0-for-4, but the next day, they get three."
Obviously, Baerga didn't go as far to say that Kwan was as good or impactful as Judge. No one would say that. But he was remarking on Kwan's consistency, which is an outstanding point.
Kwan actually leads the Guardians with an .853 OPS this season, just above Jose Ramirez, who comes in at .852. The only other Cleveland player with an OPS north of .800 is Daniel Schneemann (.840).
Last year, Kwan slashed .292/.368/.425, largely succumbing to a brutal second-half slide that not only torpedoed his quest for .400, but actually even prevented him from hitting .300. But perhaps the 2025 campaign will represent the first time Kwan breaks the .300 mark in his professional career.
The former fifth-round pick has also won three straight Gold Gloves to begin his MLB tenure.
