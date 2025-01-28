Guardians All-Star Identified As Possible Extension Candidate
The Cleveland Guardians have made many money-conscious moves this offseason, but they still have little to show for it.
FanGraphs is projecting the Guardians to open up the 2025 season with a payroll of $96 million, which would be roughly $8 million less than where they finished in 2024.
Fans have been begging the front office to make some sort of move following an ALCS appearance last season, and they certainly have the pieces to do so.
Perhaps the Guardians are waiting to lock up one of the best and most beloved players on their roster, Steven Kwan.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently compiled a list of players who could be candidates for contract extensions. One of the players he included was the Guardians All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder.
"The Guardians managed to dump two of their pricier contracts (Andrés Giménez and Myles Straw) on the Blue Jays this offseason, freeing up significant cash long-term. Kwan has been a terrific player the last three years, and he unlocked some power in 2024," Axisa wrote.
"Earlier this month Kwan and the Guardians agreed to a $4.175 million salary for 2025, the first of his three arbitration years. He will become a free agent after the 2027 season, when he'll have just turned 30. As good as Kwan is - and he is very good - corner outfielders with limited power who generate a lot of value through defense typically do not get big contracts."
Kwan is a bonified MLB star. He finished the 2024 regular season with a .292/.368/.425 OPS, including a .793 OPS, and was brightly flirting with hitting .400 a quarter of the way into the year.
The 27-year-old ended up with a .381 batting average and a .863 OPS in 42 playoff at-bats.
Kwan is also one of the best defensive left-fielders in baseball, which only increases his value.
With how consistent Kwan has been since making his Major League debut in 2022, he's the perfect candidate to feel comfortable signing a long-term deal.
Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, said following the Gimenez trade that the Guardians planned to "reallocate" his guaranteed money back into the team.
There wouldn't be a way better to reinvest and up the payroll by ensuring Kwan stays a Guardian for the foreseeable future.