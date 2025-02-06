Guardians' Andres Trade Among MLB Analysts Favorite Offseason Moves
Andres Gimenez will no longer play for the Cleveland Guardians, and it will still take some time for that reality to sink in.
The front office's decision to trade Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays has to be one of the most shocking moves of the offseason. While there is certainly was some backlash at the time, some analysts are coming around to the idea that this will be a positive move for Cleveland in the long run.
In fact, MLB analyst Mike Axisa of CBS Sports is calling this transaction and Cleveland's trades that immediately followed one of his favorite moves by any team in the offseason.
"I loved the Guardians unloading the $96.5 million they owed Andrés Giménez on the Blue Jays, then flipping Spencer Horwitz for Luis Ortiz and two pitching prospects. That was some nifty tradecraft. It's too bad that Cleveland didn't reinvest the Giménez savings into anything significant," wrote Axisa.
While Gimenez was a fan favorite in the city and beloved in the locker room, it was hard not to look at his future contract and have some concerns.
Gimenez is arguably one of the best defenders in baseball, but his league-average bat at best over the last two seasons made him a liability at times in Cleveland's already questionable lineup.
As Axisa points out, though, the Guardians now need to reinvest and reallocate that money that was guaranteed to Gimenez.
Cleveland's front office could always use those funds to sign an impact-free agent or extend one of their proven major leaguers, such as Steven Kwan.
