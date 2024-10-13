Guardians Announce Starting Pitcher For ALCS Game 1 vs. Yankees
As the Cleveland Guardians turned their focus to face the New York Yankees in the ALCS, one of the questions on everyone's mind was, who would be Cleveland's starting pitcher on Monday night?
The Guardians announced on Sunday afternoon that Alex Cobb will get the ball to start Game 1 of the ALCS. This isn't shocking news, given he was Cleveland's Game 3 starter in the ALDS and was next in line to pitch, but now it's been made official.
This also sets Cobb up to start Game 5 or 6 of the Championship series later if it goes that long.
Cobb only made one start in the previous series. He pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs, striking out two batters, and walking a hitter. It wasn't necessarily a bad start from the veteran right-hander, but the Guardians will hope he can go a little deeper into Game 1 against the Yankees.
The Guardians acquired the 37-year-old at the trade deadline, but he made his Cleveland debut on August 9 because he was still rehabbing from offseason surgery. Cobb would go on the IL two more times due to a fractured fingernail and blister before the regular season ended.
Cobb did look sharp in his three regular-season starts. He had an ERA of 2.76 and a 1.04 WHIP over 16.1 innings pitched, and Cobb even took a perfect game into the seventh innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cleveland's first trade deadline add, Lane Thomas, was crucial in their victory over the Tigers in the ALDS. Now, it's time for the Guardians' other addition, Alex Cobb, to write his name in Cleveland baseball lore, too.