Here's What Cleveland's Skipper Said After Guardians Win Over Mariners
The Cleveland Guardians have now extended their winning streak to four games after their victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, 4-3.
This was a true team victory for the Guardians as the pitching was outstanding, the offense came up with multiple clutch hits, and the defense single-handedly prevented multiple runs.
Here’s what Cleveland’s skipper, Steven Vogt, had to say after the Guardians' big win.
Gavin Williams’ Best Start Of The Year?
Gavin Williams was one out away from throwing a no-hitter a few weeks ago, but Vogt thought his outing against the Mariners was just as good, maybe even better.
“I thought this was the best Gavin that we’ve seen. [Throwing] strikes, he was attacking, three-two counts, he was winning, quick outs, strikeouts, really kept them from getting much going at all. I thought he was outstanding,” said the Guardians manager.
Williams had a shutout heading into the seventh inning before Jorge Polanco put the Mariners on the board with a solo home run. Still, this was the only run Cleveland’s starter allowed, as Williams pitched 7.0 dominant innings, striking out eight batters, issuing one walk, and allowing four hits.
Vogt continued, “Gavin's been solid for us the last two and a half months. Gavin's just been really consistent, and then when he's throwing strikes, that's what you get right there.”
Steven Kwan’s Game-Saving Catch
Even though the play happened in the top of the sixth inning, Steven Kwan’s diving catch on a Josh Naylor line drive may have been the game-saving play for the Guardians.
The Mariners had a runner on second base, and if the ball got down, Seattle would have tied up the game with runners on second with the heart of the order coming up.
However, Kwan made sure that didn’t happen with an incredible play.
“It was unbelievable,” said Vogt about Kwan’s catch. “I mean, he's a gold glove for a reason, right? And that was the catch of the game that stopped all the momentum, that could have changed everything in that game, and kind of deflated them for another couple of innings after that. But I mean, he ran a long way for it in full layout. That's a really impressive catch.”
Looking Ahead For The Guardians
With the Guardians winning the first two games of the series, Cleveland has secured a series victory over the Mariners, who are still ahead of them in the wild-card race.
Even though the Guardians are on the outside looking in with a month left to play, Vogt made sure to emphasize how proud he is of this group for the way they continue to fight back.
“I'm proud of our guys,” said Vogt. ”I'm super proud of this group. I mean, they've been kicked in the gut over and over this year. You know, some of our own doing. But they, no matter what they go through, no matter what happens to them, they're resilient, they respond, and they don't go away. And I'm just really proud of them.”
