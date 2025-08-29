Despite A Disappointing End, Carlos Santana Remains A Cleveland Legend
Sometimes, things just don’t pan out the way they're expected to.
The Cleveland Guardians’ marquee free agent pick-up last season was bringing back a familiar face in Carlos Santana to fill the void at first base left after the Josh Naylor trade.
At the time, the 38-year-old was coming off a surprise resurgent season where he slugged 23 home runs with a .748 OPS, winning his first career Gold Glove at first base with Cleveland’s division rival, the Minnesota Twins.
The Guardians were hoping Santana could be a consistent force in the middle of their lineup and play elite defense for a team looking to build off their ALCS appearance just a year ago.
Unfortunately, that plan didn’t quite work out.
Santana recorded solid numbers in May, but his bat has been in a downward spiral ever since. Since the start of June, the 39-year-old has a slash line of .193/.268/.274.
Plus, the Guardians were at one point hovering around a playoff spot, but their recent slide will likely make it difficult for them to make another postseason run.
After a third stint with the franchise, Santana’s time in Cleveland has come to an end, again.
The Guardians released the veteran first baseman on Thursday after placing him on outright waivers on Tuesday. Now, Santana is a free agent and, as long as he signs with a team before August 31, will be eligible for a playoff roster.
Even though this wasn’t the season or outcome the Guardians or Santana were likely hoping for, that doesn’t change anything about the legacy he’s left on the organization and city.
After his release, Santana has now played 1,450 games in a Cleveland jersey, the 12th-most in team history. After an 11-year stretch with the team, he ranks second in walks (933), fifth in home runs (227), eleventh in RBI (762), eleventh in doubles 283), and fourteenth in hits (1,286).
These numbers put him in the same company as other franchise greats such as Jim Thome, Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez, and, of course, his good friend Jose Ramirez.
The veteran presence and leadership Santana brought to the locker room during the 2016 World Series appearance and Cleveland’s record-setting 22-game win streak in 2017 can't be valued in statistics.
What can’t be counted in statistics is the impact Santana had on the Cleveland community. There’s a reason he's a fan-favorite, and it goes far beyond numbers.
Santana’s playing time with the franchise may be over, but there’s no doubt he’ll one day be back at Progressive Field to join the team’s Hall of Fame.
