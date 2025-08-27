Guardians' Parker Messick Makes MLB History In Recent Start
It’s been a while since the Cleveland Guardians had a highly-touted pitching prospect make their debut and take the league by storm. The last time this occurred was back in 2023 when Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, and Gavin Williams burst onto the scene.
Now, it’s Parker Messick’s turn to assert himself as the next great starting pitcher in Cleveland’s rotation, and, so far, he’s thriving in his opportunity.
The rookie pitcher made his second career start on Tuesday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays, and somehow looked even better than he did last week during his debut. Messick threw 7.0 shutout innings, giving up just four hits while striking out six batters.
Messick even made a little bit of MLB history following another standout outing.
The right-hander is the second pitcher in MLB history to start their career with consecutive outings of six or more strikeouts, one or zero runs allowed, and one or zero walks allowed, via Luke Potosky on X. The other pitcher to accomplish this feat was Joe Musgrove in 2016.
It’s no secret this Guardians team has been battling some frustrations over the last week, and even though this was Messick’s first big-league win, it couldn’t have come at a better time for the team as they look to get back in the postseason hunt.
“I’m super greatly I was able to do what I did for the guys,” said Messick after the game.
There’s a lot to like about what Messick has to offer on the mound, but two especially have stood out to Stephen Vogt during his first two starts.
“I love the way he pushes the pace of the game. He puts a lot of pressure [on the batter],” said Cleveland’s skipper after the game. “Just the first pitch strike execution. He gets them on their heels right away.”
Command was one of Messick’s calling cards as he made his way through the minor leagues, and that’s been as advertised through his first 13.2 big-league innings.
Obviously, Messick is still going to face some adversity during his MLB career. However, he and the Guardians couldn’t have asked for a better two starts in a Cleveland uniform, and Messick is certainly looking like he’ll be a key piece to this franchise’s rotation for years to come.
