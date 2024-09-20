Guardians President Chris Antonetti Credits Rookie Manager For Playoff Berth
A rookie manager, one of the youngest teams in baseball, constant injuries throughout the year, and playing in arguably the toughest division in baseball were all challenges that the Cleveland Guardians had to overcome during the 2024 season.
Despite all of that, the Guardians are headed back to the playoffs as the team clinched a postseason berth on Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, spoke during the team's locker room celebration and revealed who he believes is responsible for this incredible season.
"I give a ton of credit to [Stephen Vogt] and the staff for how they've gone about things through day one," said Antonetti.
"It was daunghting for us to think about having someone follow in [Terry Francona's] footsteps, and to Stephen and the staff's credit, they sought to identify and build upon the foundation that we had here and contiue to help us progress forward. They've done a great job of that."
Many people around baseball praised Cleveland for hiring Vogt as their new manager back when he was hired at the end of November, 2023. However, no one could have predicted he would lead the Guardians to a spot in the postseason, and are closing in on winning the AL Central, in his first season.
Antonetti does bring up a great point, though; the coaching staff is much deeper than the manager. Vogt has routinely praised the job bench Craig Albernaz, pitching coach Carl Willis, outfield coach JT Maguire, and the rest of the development team have done all year.
It's amazing to think this is just the beginning of what the front office, coaching staff, and team are building in Cleveland. The future certainly looks bright for the Guardians with many more locker room celebrations to follow.