Multiple Cleveland Guardians Appear On New Top-100 Prospects List
One of the Cleveland Guardians' biggest organizational strengths is their ability to scout, sign, and draft young players who turn into quality MLB players.
MLB.com released its updated Top-100 prospects list, and a trio of Cleveland's young players appeared, and two of them were featured in the ranking's highest risers.
The three players who were featured on their rankings are Chase DeLauter (No. 35), C.J. Kayfus (No. 75), and Jaison Chourio (No. 72).
DeLauter's jumped 10 spots, and Kayfus improved 18 positions in this new list.
These improvements should come as no surprise, as the duo has been two of the hottest hitters in the Guardians organization, including the big-league club.
Kayufs has .315/.411/.567 with an OPS of .978 between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He's mashed 11 home runs and even has eight triples and 15 doubles to go along with that.
DeLauter had a late start to the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia during spring training. However, the 23-year-old has been mashing ever since returning to the Triple-A lineup.
Cleveland's No. 2-ranked prospect has an OPS of .917 and a wRC+ of 147 at the minor league level, which, of course, is why many Guardians fans are urging the front office to call DeLauter up immediately.
Unfortunately, Chourio dropped significantly in these rankings, falling all the way down to No. 76.
The outfielder has struggled quite a bit at High-A this season.
However, he has only appeared in 40 games this season due to a nearly month-long stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain. Chourio also missed the final stretch of the 2024 season with a fractured wrist.
The 20-year-old still has incredibly high potential. Hopefully, Chourio can regain some of his prospect status with a healthy second half of the 2025 season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' Jose Ramirez Nearing Incredible Club History With All-Star Nod
MORE: Insider Connects Guardians to Baffling MLB Trade Deadline Move
MORE: MLB Execs Reveal Surprising Trade Outlook for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
MORE: Guardians' Top Prospect Chase DeLauter Sends Honest Message About Future
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Linked to Trade for Expensive Two-Time All-Star