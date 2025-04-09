Guardians Elite Prospect Making Strong Case for MLB Promotion
Juan Brito was one of the primary candidates to win the Cleveland Guardians' second base job heading into and during spring training.
However, Cleveland's 10th-ranked prospect struggled at the plate and was uncharacteristically striking out at a high rate, so the team optioned him to Triple-A so he could start his season where he was comfortable in the minor leagues.
Since the start of the Columbus Clippers season, Brito has reverted back to the contact hitter which made him an elite prospect to begin with.
The switch-hitter has recorded a hit in seven of Columbus' first eight games, including four extra-base hits.
So far, his slash line is .345/.394/.483 with an OPS of .877.
Brito might be the hottest hitter in the organization right now.
An encouraging sign that Brito is back in a groove is that his strike rate is only 17.6 percent with three walks through the first week of games, compared to 21 percent with only two walks during all of spring training.
The stats speak for themselves. Brito is getting more comfortable at the plate after a tough spring, and he's been a true difference-maker in Columbus' 6-2 start.
Brito is 23 years old and has nothing left to prove at the minor league level. It feels safe to assume that he'll be with the Guardians' big league team at some point this season; But what?
With how Cleveland has struggled to get any offense going to start the season, Brito is making a strong case to get that MLB promotion sooner rather than later.
