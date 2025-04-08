Cleveland Guardians Walk-Off White Sox, Win Home Opener
The Cleveland Guardians got back in the win column with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in their home opener.
However, this victory wasn't filled with many highlight plays or jaw-dropping moments. The two teams combined for five total hits in the game.
Cleveland's winning run came after Nolan Jones walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning. A true walk-off win for the Guardians.
The inning started with Carlos Santana singling on a sharp ground ball to second base. It wasn't the easiest play to record an out on, but a makeable one.
Either way, the Guardians started the inning with their lead-off man on first base.
Kyle Manzardo was the next man to the plate and drew a walk after a tough battle full of foul tips and pitches all around the zone.
After Manzardo took his free bag, Jhonkensy Noel came to the plate and also worked a lengthy at-bat against the White Sox reliever.
Nolan Jones walked into the batter's box with a strict game plan after watching the previous three at-bats: Only swing at strikes and don't help Clevinger.
He took a big swing on the first pitch he saw but then settled in and executed his strategy to perfection. He is credited with the RBI that won the game.
It's not the most conventional victory, especially for a home opener, but a win is a win.
Thankfully, the temperatures will be slightly warmer for the second game of the series, and hopefully, that will heat up the bats on Wednesday evening.
