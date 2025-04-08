Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Walk-Off White Sox, Win Home Opener

Nolan Jones' ninth-inning walk gives the Cleveland Guardians a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Tommy Wild

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones (22) is mobbed by teammates after his walk-of walk during the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones (22) is mobbed by teammates after his walk-of walk during the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians got back in the win column with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in their home opener.

However, this victory wasn't filled with many highlight plays or jaw-dropping moments. The two teams combined for five total hits in the game.

Cleveland's winning run came after Nolan Jones walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning. A true walk-off win for the Guardians.

The inning started with Carlos Santana singling on a sharp ground ball to second base. It wasn't the easiest play to record an out on, but a makeable one.

Either way, the Guardians started the inning with their lead-off man on first base.

Kyle Manzardo was the next man to the plate and drew a walk after a tough battle full of foul tips and pitches all around the zone.

After Manzardo took his free bag, Jhonkensy Noel came to the plate and also worked a lengthy at-bat against the White Sox reliever.

Nolan Jones walked into the batter's box with a strict game plan after watching the previous three at-bats: Only swing at strikes and don't help Clevinger.

He took a big swing on the first pitch he saw but then settled in and executed his strategy to perfection. He is credited with the RBI that won the game.

It's not the most conventional victory, especially for a home opener, but a win is a win.

Thankfully, the temperatures will be slightly warmer for the second game of the series, and hopefully, that will heat up the bats on Wednesday evening.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Exits Game After Hit By Pitch

MORE: Guardians 'Trying' To Extend All-Star Hitter, Per Report

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Complete Trade With Seattle Mariners

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Announce Starting Lineup for Home Opener

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Promising Hitter Looks Like A New Player

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News