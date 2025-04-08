Guardians 'Trying' To Extend All-Star Hitter, Per Report
Steven Kwan has been one of the best hitters in MLB since making his big league debut in 2022.
He's a key piece to the Cleveland Guardians' success, but there's a lingering question: Can they keep him long-term?
It's no secret that the Guardians don't typically hold on to their star players. However, could it be a different story with Kwan?
Andre Knott, Guardians sideline reporter, appeared on ESPN Cleveland before the home opener and gave fans some optimism regarding Kwan's future with the team.
"They've tried, and they're going to keep trying. They're trying, is what I've been told," said Knott when the topic came up.
These comments don't mean that a Kwan extension is imminent or that something will come together during the season. Cleveland's organization typically holds those conversations in Arizona during spring training.
However, Knott's insight does make it clear that the Guardians apparently envision future iterations of their team with Kwan on it.
As it stands, Kwan has three more years of team control and will be a free agent following the 2027 season. He agreed to a $4.1 million contract heading into the year to avoid arbitration.
Hopefully, the Guardians and the All-Star outfielder can work something out that will keep Kwan in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
He's one of the best defenders in the sport and continues to get better on offense, hitting a career-high 14 home runs in 2024.
Kwan is the type of player that doesn't come around very often, and you don't want him to get away, either.
