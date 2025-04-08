Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Exits Game After Hit By Pitch
Getting hit by a pitch is never a fun experience. However, getting hit by a pitch when the temperature is near freezing is an entirely different type of pain.
Lane Thomas learned that the hard way on Tuesday after being plunked by a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.
The Cleveland Guardians outfielder stood in the box during the bottom of the fifth inning of the home opener. The first pitch temperature was 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
White Sox starter Shane Smith did a great job of commanding the zone all game, but caught Thomas on his wrist with an inside pitch.
Cleveland's outfielder immediately started shaking his arm in pain.
Stephen Vogt strolled out of the dugout with the Guardians' lead trainer, who took their time making sure their starting center fielder was okay.
Thomas initially felt fine enough to stay in the game and jogged down to first base. However, after Nolan Jones lined out to second base, Thomas ran back into the dugout and immediately ran down into the clubhouse.
Daniel Schneemann took over for Thomas as the pinch runner and in center field on defense.
It's been a tough week and a half for Thomas, who has had unfortunate injuries.
Thomas was hit in the lip by a home run hit by Mike Trout that bounced off the wall. He stayed in the game, but the ball clearly left a mark on his lip. Now, his wrist took the blow.
Hopefully, the pain with this injury was a combination of the location Thomas was hit on and the frigid temperatures, and he isn't looking at a trip to the injured list.
