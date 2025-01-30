Guardians Superstar Is in Extremely Elite Company Entering 2025
The Cleveland Guardians have arguably the best closer in baseball. Many would give that title to Emmanuel Clase.
During the 2024 MLB season, Clase played at an absolutely unbelievable level. He was a big reason that the Guardians were able to have the kind of run that they had, making it all the way to the ALCS.
Heading into the 2025 season, Clase is going to be asked to handle a very similar role to the one he had last year.
As shared by Guardians Nation, Clase is entering the upcoming campaign in elite company. Codify, a company that specializes in individual game planning for pitchers, has released a wild statistic.
Clase is one of just three players in the last 100 years to pitch more than 130 innings and have an ERA below 2.00. They specificed in a reply to the original post that they were referring to a career ERA, not a single season.
Throughout his career, Clase has appeared in 318 games. He has compiled a 16-23 record, a 1.67 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, a 5.2 K/BB ratio, 158 saves, 10 holds, and 24 blown saves.
During the 2024 season specifically, he pitched in 74 games. He went 4-2 with a 0.61 ERA, a 0.66 WHIP, a 6.6 K/BB ratio, 47 saves, and just three blown saves.
At just 26 years old, Clase is just getting started in his career. He has a long time left of being an elite closer. There are some records that he could end up threatening if his career continues on its current trajectory.
With Clase closing out game, Cleveland will always be in a good position if they have a lead heading to the ninth inning.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of season the Guardians can put together in 2025. They are under a lot of pressure to play at a very high level after their run in 2024.
Hopefully, Clase can continue being the best closer in baseball and help the team make another run at the World Series.