Cleveland Guardians Closer Turning Season Around After Rough Start
Remember when the sky was falling because Emmanuel Clase didn't quite look like himself at the beginning of the season?
Remember in the middle of April when there was a narrative about whether the Cleveland Guardians should move on to a new closer?
All of that noise has died down, and for a good reason. Clase is back to the lockdown closer he was last season, and his stats from May prove it.
After allowing nine earned runs in 12 appearances in April, Clase bounced back and recorded an ERA of 0.84 and a 0.66 WHIP in May.
Not only was Clase not allowing runs to score, but he was also not allowing batters to get on base. Cleveland's closer register, a 0.66 WHIP, had a walk rate of 4.9 percent and struck out 24.4 percent of the batters he faced.
It's great to see Clase back to being the dominant reliever he was over the last three seasons, but this turnaround shouldn't have come as a surprise, either.
Even when Clase was giving up runs, his velocity remained strong, and it didn't appear he was struggling with any mechanical issues either.
Stephen Vogt noted that Clase needed to mix up some of his pitch-mix and sequencing to get back on track.
There was also the shoulder discomfort, which forced him to miss a few days at the end of April, even though it never required a trip to the injured list.
Whatever the change was, it's clearly worked, and since Clase got so much attention when he was allowing runs, it's only right that he gets that same engagement when he isn't allowing them, too.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: David Fry Can Fill Massive Void In The Cleveland Guardians' Lineup
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Disclose Brutal Injury Update on Young Fireballer
MORE: Guardians Could Target Big Trade for Electrifying Strikeout Artist
MORE: Guardians Make Major Announcement About Shane Bieber's Rehab
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Executive Discusses Travis Bazzana's Injury