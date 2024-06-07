Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians’ Estevan Florial Clears Waivers, Outrighted To Triple-A Columbus

After being designated for assignment one week ago, the outfielder will remain with the Cleveland organization.

Logan Potosky

May 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Estevan Florial (90) catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach (9) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
May 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Estevan Florial (90) catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach (9) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
One week ago, the Cleveland Guardians made a pair of roster transactions involving their outfield.

While the team activated Steven Kwan from the injured list, it also designated Estevan Florial for assignment in a corresponding move.

By designating Florial for assignment, Cleveland had one week to either place him on waivers or trade him.

On Friday, the Guardians announced that he has cleared waivers and will remain with the organization, as he has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus.

After being acquired this offseason from the New York Yankees, the 26-year-old has played in 36 games for Cleveland this season. He has hit .173 with 17 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks, 41 strikeouts, two stolen bases, and a .631 OPS. Florial also served as Cleveland’s primary leadoff hitter while Kwan was out with a left hamstring strain.

Baseball player wearing a navy jersey, white pants, and black baseball glove.
Florial’s outright assignment to Triple-A comes five days after Guardians outfield prospect Johnathan Rodríguez was assigned to Columbus, which was a corresponding move to Daniel Schneemann being promoted to Cleveland.

Florial excelled at the Triple-A level in 2023. In 101 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .284 with 116 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 79 RBI, 25 stolen bases, and a .945 OPS en route to being named an International League All-Star. Guardians fans will look to see if the outfielder can replicate this type of success with Columbus.

Time will ultimately tell if Florial will rejoin Cleveland’s Major League club again at some point during the 2024 season.

Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

