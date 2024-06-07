Guardians’ Estevan Florial Clears Waivers, Outrighted To Triple-A Columbus
One week ago, the Cleveland Guardians made a pair of roster transactions involving their outfield.
While the team activated Steven Kwan from the injured list, it also designated Estevan Florial for assignment in a corresponding move.
By designating Florial for assignment, Cleveland had one week to either place him on waivers or trade him.
On Friday, the Guardians announced that he has cleared waivers and will remain with the organization, as he has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus.
After being acquired this offseason from the New York Yankees, the 26-year-old has played in 36 games for Cleveland this season. He has hit .173 with 17 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks, 41 strikeouts, two stolen bases, and a .631 OPS. Florial also served as Cleveland’s primary leadoff hitter while Kwan was out with a left hamstring strain.
Florial’s outright assignment to Triple-A comes five days after Guardians outfield prospect Johnathan Rodríguez was assigned to Columbus, which was a corresponding move to Daniel Schneemann being promoted to Cleveland.
Florial excelled at the Triple-A level in 2023. In 101 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .284 with 116 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 79 RBI, 25 stolen bases, and a .945 OPS en route to being named an International League All-Star. Guardians fans will look to see if the outfielder can replicate this type of success with Columbus.
Time will ultimately tell if Florial will rejoin Cleveland’s Major League club again at some point during the 2024 season.