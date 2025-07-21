Guardians Executive Gets Honest About MLB Trade Deadline
It's going to be an interesting few weeks for the Cleveland Guardians as the MLB trade deadline nears.
Following a 10-game losing streak, the Guardians looked like clear sellers. However, Cleveland has now won eight of their last 10 games, including a sweep over the Houston Astros, and is complicating their deadline plans.
Even Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff admitted they won't have a clear idea of what they plan to do until days, hours, or even minutes before the July 31, 6:00 PM EST, deadline.
"I think we're going to have to take it up to the last minute and see where we are," said Chernoff (quote via The Athletic's Zack Meisel).
It's our job to prepare on all sides of this to know every single opportunity that we have to improve our team, or on the flip side, to take advantage of the moment if we are not in contention for a spot. I'm hopeful we can pull ourselves back into closer contention."
It would make sense to move some veterans, such as Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, and Jakob Junis, regardless of the circumstances.
However, waiting until closer to the deadline to decide what to do with some of the bigger trade chips, including Emmanuel Clase, is an understandable mentality.
Again, much of Cleveland's trade deadline plans will likely depend on where it sits in the AL Wild Card race in two weeks.
The Guardians have a series against the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Colorado Rockies before the deadline.
If Cleveland plays its best brand of baseball against those opponents, there's a very good chance they're only a game or two out of a playoff spot.
