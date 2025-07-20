3 Logical Trade Destinations for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
No one knows what the Cleveland Guardians are going to do at the trade deadline yet. An argument can be made that they should be buyers, but they also have the pieces to be sellers.
One player whom the Guardians are reportedly "listening" to offers on is Emmanuel Clase.
If Cleveland does move their closer, here are three teams that would be logical landing spots for the former All-Star.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are in ultimate win-now mode and trying to win a World Series this season.
They have a great lineup and a more than solid rotation, but are missing an elite back-end reliever, especially after Jose Alvarado was suspended for PEDs and will be ineligible for the postseason.
Dave Dombrowski should aggressively be trying to add a reliever of Clase's level, and they have the prospects to do it.
Chicago Cubs
A team in a very similar situation to the Phillies is the Chicago Cubs: a team with World Series aspirations, but still an elite reliever away.
So far this season, the Cubs have a 4.93 ERA and an opponent's batting average of .312 in medium- and high-leverage situations (per FanGraphs).
Adding Clase to the back end of the bullpen would immediately solve that issue for Chicago.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers can't possibly need more pitching. Can they?
Well, it wouldn't hurt for a team that has been decimated by injuries this season, and their bullpen has been a liability at times, too.
Dodgers relievers have a combined ERA of 4.37 and a 1.33 WHIP, both of which rank bottom-five in the National League.
If the Dodgers offer a trade package centered around one of their young, promising players, such as OF Josue De Paula (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 prospect), C Dalton Rushing, or INF Hyeseong Kim, the Guardians would have to seriously consider that trade.
