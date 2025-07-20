Guardians Provide Concerning Injury Update On Chase DeLauter
At one point, Chase DeLauter was viewed as a future cornerstone of the Cleveland Guardians. However, the 23-year-old just can't seem to stay healthy and is dealing with a new injury to his hand.
Cleveland's second-ranked prospect missed the last two games before the All-Star Break and hasn't played since due to hand soreness.
Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations, provided a not-so-encouraging update on DeLauter on Sunday, revealing that he'll be going to see hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham next week.
"First and foremost, we continue to feel for Chase. We're going to have him see Dr. Graham next week... just so he can go and assess Chase and help us understand a little bit more about what's happening and then determine the right path forward from there."
Antonetti didn't have any specific details on what tests Dr. Graham would do with DeLauter, but believes imaging and a complete evaluation are on the table.
There's been no official diagnosis yet, and Antonetti stressed DeLauter's visit to the specialist is "because we really wanted to try to understand what's going on and how does that inform how we're thinking about the best path forward," but this update is a cause for concern.
When DeLauter has been on the field, he's been one of the top players in the minor leagues this season. He's recorded a slash line of .278/.383/.476 and an OPS of .859 in 34 games.
These stats gave fans some hope that DeLauter, at the very least, would be called up after the All-Star Break.
However, with the hand injury now presenting another roadblock, it looks like DeLauter and the Guardians will have to wait for that promotion. The question now is, how long?
