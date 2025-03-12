Guardians Pitcher is Baseball's Best in Electrifying Category
The Cleveland Guardians had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball last year, but they were able to compensate for it with a historically great bullpen.
However, the Guardians may not be able to get away with that two seasons in a row. They will definitely need more from their pitching staff in 2025, which means that pitchers who struggled last year must step up this spring.
Perhaps one of the most important cogs in Cleveland's rotation is Gavin Williams, who missed half of 2024 with an elbow injury and returned to pitch to the tune of a 4.86 ERA over 16 starts.
The Guardians are expecting much more from the former top prospect this time around, but the good news is that the right-hander has displayed some very positive signs in spring training.
In particular, Williams has been fanning a lot of hitters, logging 16 strikeouts across eight innings. What's more, he owns a swinging strike rate of 27.1 percent, which leads the majors in March.
How about Guardians legend Carlos Carrasco also being on that list?
Anyway, this is obviously an incredibly minute sample size, but it could bode well for Williams moving forward, and it's important to note that the 25-year-old boasted a high strikeout rate in the minor leagues, something that has not exactly translated to the bigs thus far.
Maybe this is the year that Williams will finally break out? It remains to be seen, but with Shane Bieber still on the shelf while recovering from Tommy John surgery, there is no doubt that Cleveland will need Williams to perform.
