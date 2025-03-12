Cleveland Guardians Promising Infielder 'Just Getting Started'
Brayan Rocchio's rookie season with the Cleveland Guardians was full of ups and downs.
There were times when he looked like a Gold Glove shortstop who could be an above-average contact hitter, and other times, he looked outmatched against the more experienced competition.
But remember, this was only his first full season in the big leagues. There's still a lot of room for growth for the promising young infielder.
Stephen Vogt recently spoke about Rocchio's development and progression and stated that he believes what we're seeing from the 24-year-old is just the beginning of what could be a great career.
"He really got after it this winter," said Vogt during a recent media availability.
"To have that confidence knowing, 'I know what it feels like to be a shortstop for 162. I know what it feels like to play shortstop in the postseason,' and he saw some success."
"For me, [Rocchio] is just getting started in his career. I think, for me, he's going to continue to learn every day out, every week, every month, every year, and I really love the way [Rocchio's] progressing."
Rocchio showed this development during Cleveland's playoff run last October. In 33 at-bats, he hit .333/.421/.485 with an OPS of .906 and even had all of Progressive Field chanting "Rocchio! Rocchio! Rocchio!" at one point.
He's also proving this playoff performance was no fluke as he continues to make meaningful contact during spring training.
Guardians GM Mike Chernoff even recently praised Rocchio for the promising spring he's putting together.
There's still going to be a learning curve for Rocchio as he enters his second full season.
However, the key with Rocchio will be patience as he learns from these lessons and grows into the player the organization knows he can be.
