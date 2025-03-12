Analyst Provides Optimistic Outlook On Guardians' Future Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians' Achilles heal during the 2024 season was their starting pitching depth. One or two more proven arms in the rotation could've meant a trip to the World Series last October.
While this pitching group still has some unknowns, Cleveland undoubtedly has more options to start games in 2025 then they did at the end of last year.
Some of those are prospects who could be knocking on the Big League door by June, or earlier.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently compiled breakout candidates for all 30 MLB teams and named Cleveland's rotation depth as a group that could impress this season.
The MLB analyst provided a rather optimistic outlook on Cleveland's future rotation options.
"The back of the projected rotation might not thrive all season, but I like the Guardians' young options when/if those spots open," wrote McDaniel.
"LHP Parker Messick is one of my picks to vault into the top 100 this season. Joey Cantillo had a solid debut in [2024], and Slade Cecconi was acquired in the winter for Josh Naylor and has the traits of a solid starter."
Cantillo and Cecconi could very well be options for the Guardians right out of the gate. Doug Nikhazy has also put together a promising spring as he fights for a roster spot.
If Messick debuted in 2025, it would make sense for that to come later in the season.
McDaniel doesn't mention Will Dion, another impressive pitching prospect who's turning his during his Cactus League appearances.
While the Guardians may be looking to piece together a rotation at the beginning of 2025, they certainly have options to fill in as the season progresses, and McDaniel is so high that Cleveland's pitching depth will once again be viewed as a strength.
