Guardians Front Office Member Opens Up About Andres Gimenez Trade
Andres Gimenez was a beloved player among the Cleveland Guardians fanbase. That's part of what made Tuesday evening's surprise trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that much more shocking.
Even Mike Chernoff, Cleveland's General Manager, admitted that his family was stunned by the news as he discussed the trade during an appearance on MLB Radio on Sirius XM.
"It is hard to lose a player like him. My kids were in tears when I called them yesterday. They were like, 'This is a favorite of ours. We love Gime!' He has meant so much to the team."
Chernoff then explained some of the decisions that factored into the Guardians' decision that now was the right time to move on from Gimenez.
The front office's decisions were based on the depth of the farm system and financial flexibility now and in the future.
"But like I said, the strength of our system is in our position player group and our young position player group, especially in the middle infield. So, we have a few guys on the roster now who can plug second base relatively well."
One possible option Chernoff could be alluding to is Juan Brito, Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline. A recent Guardians reporter even hinted that Brito could be Cleveland's Opening Day second baseman.
Their financial implications are also interesting. Could moving on from Gimenez's contract mean the Guardians could be players for more free agents this winter?
"Obviously, we moved Gimenez's contract too. So there's different avenues short and long term, that we can consider today, that we couldn't consider yesterday," said Chernoff.
This trade by the Guardians is still a little perplexing, but where Cleveland goes from here could be a little more understandable.