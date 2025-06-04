Guardians Given Exciting Prediction As MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Cleveland Guardians are in an interesting spot as the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches.
Yes, they were second in the American League Central and owned the third-best record (32-26) in the AL heading into Tuesday night's slate of games.
However, their roster has some serious flaws and needs that must be addressed if Cleveland wants to make a deep playoff run in October.
The Guardians typically aren't the type of franchise to make any blockbuster moves for star players at the deadline, but one MLB analyst and insider still thinks Cleveland will be active in an aggressive way.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently predicted the Guardians as a team to be a "likely buyer" ahead of the July 31 deadline.
The analyst noted that the Guardians are one of the teams "firmly in the AL Wild Card mix," which could incentivize them to make a move.
If the Guardians were to make a trade to upgrade the big league roster, it's pretty clear what positions the front office should target.
Outside of Steven Kwan, Cleveland's outfield has struggled to generate any sort of consistent offense at the plate.
Thankfully, Nolan Jones is starting to turn his season around after a frustrating start, but the Guardians could still add another proven outfield bat.
The Guardians could also benefit from adding another established starting pitcher to their roster.
There's still a lot of time before the trade deadline, but it will be interesting to see whether the Guardians are indeed buyers, as Fiensand currently predicts.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Connected to Risky Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Infielder
MORE: MLB Insider Believes Cleveland Guardians Could Trade Veteran Trio
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Stern MLB Trade Deadline Warning
MORE: Three Players The Guardians Should Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Closer Turning Season Around After Rough Start