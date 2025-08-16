The Guardians Have A New Closer, And He's Thriving In That Role
When the Cleveland Guardians learned that Emmanuel Clase would be placed on administrative leave amid an MLB investigation, Stephen Vogt initially said the team would go "closer by committee" instead of appointing one pitcher to that position.
However, since Cleveland lost their All-Star reliever, Cade Smith has essentially taken over as the team’s go-to pitcher in late and close situations.
Pitching in the ninth inning of a close game isn’t for everyone, and many pitchers, who have had success pitching in other situations, simply can’t find success in high-leverage moments late in games.
Stephen Vogt recently said a coach once described pitching in the ninth inning of the game as “You take a 4x6 table, anybody can walk across that table. You put the table up 3,000 feet in the air, who’s going to walk across the table?”
With the distractions and the weight that once surrounded this team, that table probably feels like it’s 6,000 feet in the air for Cade, but it doesn’t matter. The pitcher in his sophomore season hasn’t skipped a beat in Clase’s absence and his new ninth-inning role.
Since July 28, the day the Clase news broke, Smith has a 0.96 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP.
If you want to take out the game against the Colorado Rockies, which the Guardians played hours after the sports world was directed toward them amid the Clase news, Smith hasn’t allowed a run in 9.0 innings of work, has recorded three saves, and three wins.
Again, excluding an anomaly against the Rockies, Smith has been just as good, in some cases even better, on the mound since stepping into this new closer role with the Guardians.
This success and mental strength to handle the ninth inning with the game on the line is something even Vogt has taken notice of over the last few weeks.
“Cade’s Cade. No matter the spot, or situation, nothing is too big for him,” said Cleveland’s skipper. “He’s just embraced pitching later in games, not being the fireman, now getting a more traditional back end role. He’s handled it unbelievably, and I’m excited to see what he going to do in the future.”
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. MLB placed Clase on leave through August 31, which is quickly approaching. Who knows what will happen with the league’s findings? Maybe the former All-Star will pitch in a game again this season, maybe he won’t.
Either way, the Guardians have someone they know is ready, willing, and capable of walking across that table 3,000 feet in the air and shut down games in the ninth innings, and that’s Cade Smith.
