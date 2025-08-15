Guardians Skipper Reacts After Series Victory Over Marlins
The Cleveland Guardians had an up-and-down three games against the Miami Marlins, but in the end, the Guardians did win two of three games against their National League foe.
Here’s what Cleveland skipper Stephen Vogt had to say following the Guardians’ series-clinching win on Thursday evening.
Tanner Bibee’s "Gritty" Start
Tanner Bibee didn’t have his best stuff against the Malrins, but Vogt still admired the way his starting pitcher battled.
“I thought that was a gritty performance out of [Bibee],” said Cleveland’s skipper. “You know, with the way it's been going for him as of late, that early start like that could really get him down. I thought he rebounded really well and turned in five and two-thirds [innings], gave us a chance to win. Really, really proud of the way he finished.
Bibee finished his night allowing four runs (two earned runs) on five hits, walked two batters, and struck out five. We’ve definitely seen better out of the 26-year-old, but he bounced back after a rough first inning.
Austin Hedges' Chants After Multi-Hit Game
One of Cleveland’s best performers of the game was, yes, Austin Hedges, who had two hits with an RBI. The faithful at Progressive Field even started “Hedgey” chants by the time the game was over.
Vogt’s immediate reaction when he heard these cheers were “We love or fans, we love playing at Progressive.”
“I love when [the fans] recognize the guys having a good night or somebody's really going well or maybe they even need them behind them. And I think for Hedgy, he's been working tremendously hard all year… And it's really nice to put in a day at work like that and then go out and have a game like he did.”
Guardians Keep Stacking The Series
Cleveland has now won their last five series as it continues their quest to get back to the playoffs. For a team that once looked like they were out of the postseason picture, continuing to win two of three games is their objective each series..
“That's the goal [to win series], and our guys have been playing really good baseball the last six weeks or so, whatever it is. I don't even know anymore. But we just want to continue that trend, continue to win series. And give ourselves a chance every night,” explained Vogt.
The Guardians successfully won two of their games against the Marlins, and next up for Cleveland is the Atlanta Braves, who come to town for a three-game set this weekend.
