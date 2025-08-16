Guardians' John Means Reflects After First Rehab Start

John Means meant BUSINESS in his rehab start for the Captains! 😤



The 2019 MLB All-Star retired 8 of 9 batters he faced! 🔥



2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K



38 pitches, 30 strikes pic.twitter.com/eQ3j1ir1nT